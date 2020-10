Michael Vick compares career of Lamar Jackson to his own, commends him for his growth in NFL thus far | UNDISPUTED



Michael Vick joins the show & compares the career of Lamar Jackson to his own. Furthermore, he commends Lamar for his growth in the NFL thus far and says he could likely match his records and those of..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:13 Published 32 minutes ago