Monday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: KRON, NTRP

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, Kronos Bio's COO & General Counsel, Barbara Kosacz, made a $99,750 purchase of KRON, buying 5,250 shares at a cost of $19.00 a piece.

Kosacz was up about 76.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KRON trading as high as $33.62 in trading on Monday.

Kronos Bio is trading up about 4.3% on the day Monday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Kosacz in the past twelve months.

And at Neurotrope, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Joshua Silverman who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $1.07 each, for a trade totaling $53,315.

This buy marks the first one filed by Silverman in the past year.

Neurotrope is trading up about 4.4% on the day Monday.

Silverman was up about 7.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NTRP trading as high as $1.15 in trading on Monday.