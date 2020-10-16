Global  
 

Midmorning With Aundrea - October 16, 2020 (Part 4)

(Part 4 of 4) Two of the puppets used in the classic Rankin-Bass Christmas special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" are going up for auction

Ru rudolph is getting a new home, and it's bound to be a lot nicer than the island of misfit toys.

The reindeer and santa claus figures used in the stop-motion animation christmas special "rudolph the re nosed reindeer" are going up for auction on nov.

13.

Auction house profiles in history announced that a 6-inch rudolph and an 11-inch santa, used to animate the 1964 tv special, are being sold together and are expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000.

They're made of wood, wire, cloth and leather.

Rudolph's nose, after some light maintenance through the years, still lights up.

The realistic bristles of santa's beard are made from yak hair.

"in 1964, rankin bas released the first run of 'rudolph the red nosed reindeer,' and it has since become a classic.

That and more on the next midmorning.




