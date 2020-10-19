Rescued Hiker Who Disappeared 'In Good Spirits'

(CNN) Hiker Holly Courtier, who was rescued after disappearing for almost two weeks in Utah's Zion National Park, spent the night in a medical center near Zion, a family friend said.

She was very dehydrated and malnourished," Kelley Kaufman White told CNN hours after Courtier was found.

The National Park Service dispatched a rescue team after park rangers received a "credible tip" on her whereabouts, it said.

Chambers, who became concerned when she hadn't heard from her mother in a week, traveled the almost 500 miles from San Diego to Zion to help find her mom and appealed to other hikers to join the effort.