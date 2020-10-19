Rescued Hiker Who Disappeared 'In Good Spirits'
Rescued Hiker Who Disappeared 'In Good Spirits'
(CNN) Hiker Holly Courtier, who was rescued after disappearing for almost two weeks in Utah's Zion National Park, spent the night in a medical center near Zion, a family friend said.
She was very dehydrated and malnourished," Kelley Kaufman White told CNN hours after Courtier was found.
The National Park Service dispatched a rescue team after park rangers received a "credible tip" on her whereabouts, it said.
Chambers, who became concerned when she hadn't heard from her mother in a week, traveled the almost 500 miles from San Diego to Zion to help find her mom and appealed to other hikers to join the effort.