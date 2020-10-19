Six Russian Hackers Charged By FBI
A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted six Russian hackers for their involvement in a malware attack that targeted the Heritage Valley Health System.
6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaignSix Russian military officers sought to use computer hacking to disrupt the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. businesses, according to the Justice Department.