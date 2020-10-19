Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Six Russian Hackers Charged By FBI

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Six Russian Hackers Charged By FBI

Six Russian Hackers Charged By FBI

A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted six Russian hackers for their involvement in a malware attack that targeted the Heritage Valley Health System.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. charges Russian hackers blamed for Ukraine power outages and the NotPetya ransomware attack

Six Russian intelligence officers accused of launching some of the “world’s most destructive...
TechCrunch - Published

DOJ charges 6 Russian military hackers for worldwide cyber-attacks, including Olympic games

The Justice Department Monday announced an indictment of six military hackers with the Russian GRU...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tweets about this

augustob333

Augusto Bortoluzzi RT @ericgeller: BREAKING: A federal grand jury has charged six Russian hackers with launching the devastating NotPetya malware, hacking the… 1 minute ago

Jenifer_Ortega

⚡️ RT @aileenwthenews: US DOJ charged Russian hackers in worldwide cyberattack that included the French election and Winter Olympics https://… 3 minutes ago

geniflo_LDN

Genica RT @haynesdeborah: BREAKING: US has charged six Russian GRU hackers over a series of global cyber attacks, including trying to undermine UK… 4 minutes ago

SecuRees

Jamie Rees RT @campuscodi: BREAKING: The US has charged six Russian hackers believed to be part of the Sandworm APT This APT has been behind: - the… 4 minutes ago

politicalfelon

HoodNews4 US DOJ charged Russian hackers in worldwide cyberattack that included the French election and Winter Olympics https://t.co/1eJzv5an25 6 minutes ago

BloopJustSayin

Wait for it.... RT @nprpolitics: The Justice Department has charged six alleged Russian government hackers in connection with a rash of recent cyberattacks… 7 minutes ago

Jonesls

Linda Jones "US DOJ charged Russian hackers in worldwide cyberattack that included the French election and Winter Olympics" https://t.co/gSuWnuqid2 7 minutes ago

rob0349

Robin ❤️🇺🇸👈🍑 RT @Jay_USMC2: What about 2016 election? Where evidence shows Russia manipulated the election, with false claims against HRC. Why are Reps.… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign [Video]

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Six Russian military officers sought to use computer hacking to disrupt the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. businesses, according to the Justice Department.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:17Published