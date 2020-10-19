Global  
 

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:30s - Published
NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast

There will be a little clearing again late tonight, with temperatures once again falling well below freezing with readings in the 20s.

Tuesday, a system will be moving in through the afternoon.

Areas near the Fox Valley and eastward will see rain, but in parts of the Northwoods away from the lake, there could be some snow that falls with minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Additional periodic chances of rain will continue Thursday and Friday.

Based on where the warm front will be on Thursday, temperatures could be quite different from the Northwoods to the southern Fox Valley.

Once this storm system exits on Friday, cooler weather with sunny skies return on Saturday.


