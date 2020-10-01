MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Movie - Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Chicago, 1927.
A recording session.
Tensions rise between Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), her ambitious horn player (Chadwick Boseman), and the white management determined to control the legendary "Mother of the Blues." Based on Pulitzer Prize-winner August Wilson's play.
Directed by George C.
Wolfe
starring Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown, Taylour Paige
release date December 18, 2020 (on Netflix)
Although we lost Chadwick Boseman this summer, fans will have one more chance to see the beloved actor on screen in Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom". Plus, meet Canadian actress Iman Vellani, the..