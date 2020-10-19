Chadwick Boseman's Final Performance Highlighted In 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Trailer
Chadwick Boseman's Final Performance Highlighted In 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Trailer
Get your first look at Chadwick Boseman's final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".
Plus, his co-star Viola Davis speaks out on the late actor's legacy while previewing the film.
