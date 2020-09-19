Global  
 

Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election

Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election

Rival concedes as Evo Morales’s party celebrates big comeback that could further polarise the nation.


Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election [Video]

Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo Morales on the brink of a return to power. Colette Luke has the latest.

Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia’s election redo

 LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales’ party claimed victory in Bolivia’s presidential election as official results trickled in from Sunday’s high-stakes..
Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election [Video]

Luis Arce leads in the polls, but the MAS candidate may not be able to avoid a risky, second-round runoff.

Evo Morales says he will return to Bolivia after ally’s election victory

 Exiled former president Evo Morales on Monday signalled his intention to return to...
Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia's presidential vote [Video]

Runner Up in Bolivia Presidential Race Concedes Defeat, Citing Exit Polling

Exit polling shows Luis Arce Catacora is the likely winner of Bolivia’s presidential election
Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia’s election redo

Bolivia awaits official election results, but the Socialist candidate is being congratulated

Luis Arce, the Socialist party candidate, is getting congratulatory messages in Bolivia's...
Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election [Video]

Vote follows a year of political turmoil in the Andean nation following the removal of former President Evo Morales.

