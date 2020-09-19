Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election
Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election
Rival concedes as
Evo Morales’s party celebrates big comeback that could further polarise the nation.
Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo Morales on the brink of a return to power. Colette Luke has the latest. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:06 Published on January 1, 1970
Exit polling shows Luis Arce Catacora is the likely winner of Bolivia’s presidential election
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales’ party claimed victory in Bolivia’s presidential election as...
Luis Arce, the Socialist party candidate, is getting congratulatory messages in Bolivia's...
