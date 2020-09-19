Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election

Rival concedes as Evo Morales ’s party celebrates big comeback that could further polarise the nation.

Exiled former president Evo Morales on Monday signalled his intention to return to...

Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election Luis Arce leads in the polls, but the MAS candidate may not be able to avoid a risky, second-round runoff.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales’ party claimed victory in Bolivia’s presidential election as official results trickled in from Sunday’s high-stakes..

Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo Morales on the brink of a return to power. Colette Luke has the latest.