Doctor Sleep Movie (2019) - Behind The Scenes - Making Stephen King's New Vision

Doctor Sleep Movie - Behind The Scenes - Making Stephen King's New Vision Doctor Sleep is the continuation of Danny Torrance’s story 40 years after the terrifying events of Stephen King’s The Shining.

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace.

But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.”