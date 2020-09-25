Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot

Global  
 

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Heung-min Son race to seven goals in five games.


A look back at the highlights from another memorable round of Premier Leaguefootball, with Chelsea and Tottenham both throwing away commanding leads athome.

 West Brom and Burnley play out the first goalless draw in the Premier League this season, with both teams still searching for a first win.
 Wasps' participation in Saturday's Premiership final is in doubt after four more players test positive for Covid-19.
 Newcastle fans donate £20,000 to charity over the weekend in protest against the Premier League's pay-per-view scheme.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace. Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO / B-ROLL OF GARETH BALE, SON HEUNG-MIN, ARSENE WENGER SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has not ruled Son Heung-Min out of Sunday’s gamewith Manchester United, but the forward will miss Thursday's Europa League tiewith Maccabi Haifa.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being tipped for selection.

 LIVERPOOL (England): Champions Liverpool were foiled by VAR as they were held to a 2-2 derby draw with at Goodison Park on Saturday after a late effort from..
 Everton twice come from behind to draw with Liverpool and maintain their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.

England and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says that although he hasworked hard and waited a long time to play for England, he does not approachthe task with any fear.

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot is on. The 2020/21 season has started in extraordinary...
Manchester City's return to Premier League football after the internationalbreak sees them welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Take a look at thestats here.

Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare to face local rivals Liverpool in theMerseyside derby. Here are all the key statistics ahead of their PremierLeague clash on October 17.

COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCES WITH LIVERPOOL COACH, JUERGEN KLOPP AND EVERTON COACH, CARLO ANCELOTTI, RECENT FOOTAGE OF PREMIER LEAGUE HEADQUARTERS, FILE FOOTAGE

