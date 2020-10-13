Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deadline To Request Mail-In Ballot In Maryland Is Tuesday, Oct. 20

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Deadline To Request Mail-In Ballot In Maryland Is Tuesday, Oct. 20

Deadline To Request Mail-In Ballot In Maryland Is Tuesday, Oct. 20

It's the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Maryland.

You must already be registered to vote to do so.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

susangunn

susangunn RT @MaryPIRG: Today is the DEADLINE to request a MD mail in ballot!!!! Here is the link to get on that ASAP: https://t.co/yFStlhRpX2 https:… 25 seconds ago

rishissb

SmashG0D RT @DCist: Hey Maryland voters: today is the last day to request your mail-in ballot online. Virginia's deadline is coming up on Friday. ht… 1 minute ago

AdeoAdvocacy

Adeo Advocacy Planning to vote by mail this election? Today is the last day to request a mail-in ballot. Don't miss the deadline… https://t.co/helslE0O6o 3 minutes ago

okhprbears

Oklahomans for Health & Parental Rights RT @cityofokc: Today is @USPS' recommended deadline to request your absentee ballot to #vote by mail in Oklahoma. The @OKelections deadline… 4 minutes ago

WSDinfo

Wentzville Schools RT @MissouriSOS: Tomorrow is the deadline to request an absentee or mail-in ballot by mail for the Nov. 3 election. Make sure to complete a… 8 minutes ago

LakeElections

Lake Elections You have 3 options to vote. If you plan to vote by mail, the deadline to request your ballot is fast approaching. D… https://t.co/33DcCdfsUc 8 minutes ago

DPanigale18

🌊🌊VoteBH2020🌊🌊 RT @TheDemocrats: If you live in any of these states and you plan to vote by mail, your ballot must be requested by sometime this week. Fin… 11 minutes ago

masbenMaas

Ben Maas RT @KatarinaSos: An important deadline is coming up for voting by mail in Iowa. If you want to vote by mail, your county auditor needs to r… 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Is The Deadline To Request A Mail-In Ballot In Maryland [Video]

Tuesday Is The Deadline To Request A Mail-In Ballot In Maryland

If you're planning to vote by mail in Maryland this election, the deadline is fast approaching.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published
Vote-By-Mail Ballot Stats [Video]

Vote-By-Mail Ballot Stats

The deadline to request your mail-in ballot is Saturday, Oct. 24.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
Voter registration deadline today in Kansas [Video]

Voter registration deadline today in Kansas

Voter registration deadline today in Kansas

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:45Published