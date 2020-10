Vegas woman battling breast cancer to become first to try Theralink test Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:01s - Published 4 minutes ago Vegas woman battling breast cancer to become first to try Theralink test A Las Vegas woman is making history during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Anicko Vallejo is a mother of three who is battling Stage I breast cancer. She is about to be the first person in the world to get a Theralink test. 0

HISTORY DURING BREAST CANCERAWARENESS MONTH.THIS IS ANICKO VALLEJO--SHE IS A MOTHER OF THREE WHO ISBATTLING STAGE ONE BREASTCANCER.ANICKO IS ABOUT TO BE THE FIRSTPERSON IN THE WORLD TO GET ATHERALINK TEST.A THERALINK TEST-- MAPS OUT THEEXACT TREATMENT NEEDED TO FIGHTA SPECIFIC TYPE OF CANCER.WE SPOKE WITH HER RADIATIONONCOLOGIST, DR.MATTHEW SCHWARTZ.HE SAYS THIS NEW TEST IS THEFUTURE OF MEDICINE.I BELIEVE THIS IS GOING TO BE AGAME CHANGER FOR PATIENTS ...THE FUTURE OF MEDICINE.DR.SCHWARTZ SAYS ABOUT ONE INEIGHT WOMEN WILL DEVELOP BREASTCANCER DURING THEIR LIFETIME.IT'S RECOMMENDED - WOMEN 40 ANDOLDER-- GET A MAMMOGRAM EVERYYEAR.





