NEWSXOOM.com Wendell Pierce to play blues legend B.B. King in biopic https://t.co/JGYP9blTcN 4 minutes ago

Lety RT @EW: Wendell Pierce announced he will be portraying legendary artist B.B. King in a new film. https://t.co/iRf1eaNrxV 20 minutes ago

ABC Air Power Wendell Pierce to play blues legend B.B. King in a new biopic 59 minutes ago

Dr. George S. Mack @WendellPierce Can't Wait to See you as BB King. https://t.co/mcfiRgv260 https://t.co/miCIFnXJRf 2 hours ago

Samurai Artist Management RT @bluesnewsbj: Actor Wendell Pierce to play B.B. King in upcoming Biopic, "The Thrill is On" https://t.co/xWmhaJKJwH #Blues #BluesMusic… 3 hours ago

RiceBall: Feed Your Inner Nerd Wendell Pierce cast as B.B. King #BBKing https://t.co/oWIE4PqWIV 3 hours ago

Aaron Leblanc RT @Collider: In this week's edition of "Perfect Casting News": 'The Wire' alum @WendellPierce will play blues legend B.B. King in a new bi… 4 hours ago