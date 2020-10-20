Global  
 

Wendell Pierce to Play Blues Legend B.B. King in Biopic

Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Wendell Pierce to Play Blues Legend B.B. King in Biopic

Wendell Pierce to Play Blues Legend B.B. King in Biopic

"We are official.

Preparation has begun on a film where I will be honored to play the great, BB King.

Humbled.," Pierce tweeted Monday.


