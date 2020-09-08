Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago

Several counties are seeing rising numbers, and that includes Vigo County.

Over the last seven days, the Center for Disease Control has reported that the Hoosier state is now a top-15 state for climbing COVID-19 case numbers.

Vigo County is seeing a rise in COVID-19 case numbers and gives advice on what you can do during the

In the "restore illinois plan."

Health officials tell me that vigo county saw its largest one-week increase in covid-19 cases this past week.

The health department in vigo county is worried about this upcoming holiday season adding to an increase in our numbers.

When the pandemic first started they were seeing cases come out of bars and resturants.

Now... they say they are seeing cases come from families and smaller groups.

The health department knows how hard it is to not see family during the holidays.

So, they have some guidelines based on c-d-c information.

You should still wear masks and stay socially distant.

They also suggest only visiting close family members you already have regular contact with.

"but we really can't encourage people to get together with family members that they haven't been in contact with already because there is such a huge risk for covid-19."

The health department warns that if our numbers continue to climb....we could be looking at going back in stages.

It's not only up to the state...but the counties to decide.

