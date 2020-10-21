Nissan RE-Leaf Trailer

Nissan has unveiled a 100% electric emergency response vehicle concept, designed to provide a mobile power supply following natural disasters or extreme weather events.

Called RE-LEAF, the working prototype is based on the Nissan LEAF passenger car, the world’s first mass-production electric vehicle.

Alongside modifications to navigate roads covered in debris, the RE-LEAF features weatherproof plug sockets mounted directly to the exterior of the vehicle, which enable 110 to 230-volt devices to be powered from the car’s high-capacity lithium-ion battery.

The RE-LEAF can be driven into the centre of a disaster zone and provide a fully mobile power supply to aid the recovery process.

The integrated energy management system can run medical, communications, lighting and other life-supporting equipment.