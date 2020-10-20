Jamie Foxx playing a vampire hunter in Day Shift
Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is poised to play a vampire hunter in the Netflix movie 'Day Shift'.
Jamie Foxx to play a vampire hunter in Day ShiftHollywood star Jamie Foxx is poised to play a vampire hunter in the Netflix movie 'Day Shift'.
'Euphoria' Returning With Two Special Episodes, New 'Power' Rangers Projects On the Way & More | THR NewsHBO will bridge the gap between seasons of 'Euphoria' with a pair of special episodes, details on the new 'Power Rangers' film and TV projects and Jamie Foxx stars in Netflix's vampire thriller 'Day..
Jamie Foxx Set to Play Vampire Hunter in Netflix Thriller 'Day Shift' | THR NewsJamie Foxx is set to star in the Netflix vampire thriller 'Day Shift'. JJ Perry will make his directorial debut with the project.