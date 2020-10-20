Jamie Foxx playing a vampire hunter in Day Shift

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is poised to play a vampire hunter in the Netflix movie 'Day Shift'.


'Euphoria' Returning With Two Special Episodes, New 'Power' Rangers Projects On the Way & More | THR News [Video]

'Euphoria' Returning With Two Special Episodes, New 'Power' Rangers Projects On the Way & More | THR News

HBO will bridge the gap between seasons of 'Euphoria' with a pair of special episodes, details on the new 'Power Rangers' film and TV projects and Jamie Foxx stars in Netflix's vampire thriller 'Day..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:03Published
Jamie Foxx Set to Play Vampire Hunter in Netflix Thriller 'Day Shift' | THR News [Video]

Jamie Foxx Set to Play Vampire Hunter in Netflix Thriller 'Day Shift' | THR News

Jamie Foxx is set to star in the Netflix vampire thriller 'Day Shift'. JJ Perry will make his directorial debut with the project.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:23Published