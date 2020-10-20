Jamie Foxx playing a vampire hunter in Day Shift

Jamie Foxx to play a vampire hunter in Day Shift Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is poised to play a vampire hunter in the Netflix movie 'Day Shift'.

