Nasa to collect asteroid sample for first time PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:42s - Published Nasa to collect asteroid sample for first time A Nasa spacecraft circling an ancient asteroid 200 million miles away is aboutto reach out and make contact. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt todescend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatcha handful of rubble. 0

