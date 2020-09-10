Global  
 

Nandy: 'Government is failing to help us'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 08:29s
Nandy: 'Government is failing to help us'

Nandy: 'Government is failing to help us'

The Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says the government is "actively working against us to inflict harm on its own citizens".


Mechanicus6

Mechanicus RT @Haggis_UK: Lisa Nandy - "It genuinely feels like this government is now not only failing to help Greater Manchester, but it's actively… 3 minutes ago

Phillips23Wayne

w RT @Richard12545678: Lisa Nandy - "It genuinely feels like this government is now not only failing to help Greater Manchester, but it's act… 1 hour ago

Richard12545678

Richard Jones Lisa Nandy - "It genuinely feels like this government is now not only failing to help Greater Manchester, but it's… https://t.co/a7zgUQcN9R 1 hour ago


