Nandy: 'Government is failing to help us'
The Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says the government is "actively working against us to inflict harm on its own citizens".
No national lockdown planned, says Jenrick, while Nandy rages about measures in the north of EnglandCommunities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells Andrew Marr the Government is doingeverything possible to avoid another national lockdown, while shadow foreignsecretary Lisa Nandy says people feel the..
Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater ManchesterThe Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus. GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the..
Shadow Foreign Secretary on Internal Market BillShadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says the “threats” that the government has made to renege on elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act are “extremely short-sighted and self-defeating”...