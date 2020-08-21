Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester

The Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus.
GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the situation with local lockdownsas being at a ‘tipping point’, saying the current national track and tracesystem does not work, and needs to be localised.
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has confirmed students attending Manchester Metropolitan University will be offered a financial package as many face being locked in their accommodation due to coronavirus outbreaks.
Report by Browna.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says decisions regarding localised coronavirus lockdowns have to be "based on good evidence" in response to criticism from Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, confirming that a small pilot scheme is now in operation to support low-paid workers in self-isolation to ensure their efficacy. Report by Connerv.
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says that a local lockdown should be a "last resort" following an agreement between the government and Oldham Council not to go into a full local lockdown. From midnight on Saturday people in Oldham will be told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Report by Jonesia.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all "obey" the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn attending a dinner party of more than six people. Report by Browna.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations Report by Browna.
On the first day of Black History Month Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer takes a tour of the Black History Month exhibition at the Museum of London. Report by Browna.
A contract from Greater Manchester's Trafford Council leaked today asks care homes to accept patients from hospitals who are Covid positive just hours after they've been discharged. A care home insider said it would endanger the health of staff and vulnerable residents.
Report by Etemadil.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the government's U-turn on wearing face masks in schools in England, during a visit to Castle Rock High School in Coalville, Leicestershire. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester. Report by Jonesia.
