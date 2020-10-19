Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum

The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls.

Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health situation in the regionmeant action to curb the spread of the disease was needed.

Mayor Andy Burnhamearlier said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support packagebefore agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.