Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum

Greater Manchester faces coronavirus ultimatum

The Government has given local leaders in Greater Manchester until midday onTuesday to agree stringent new coronavirus controls.

Communities SecretaryRobert Jenrick said the deteriorating public health situation in the regionmeant action to curb the spread of the disease was needed.

Mayor Andy Burnhamearlier said that they still wanted agreement on a financial support packagebefore agreeing to go into the highest, Tier 3 restrictions.


Covid: Midday deadline for Greater Manchester coronavirus deal

 If an agreement on new restrictions for the area cannot be reached, the PM will decide on the next steps.
BBC News
Medical lead says Manchester ICU capacity ‘not overwhelmed’ [Video]

Medical lead says Manchester ICU capacity ‘not overwhelmed’

Greater Manchester's intensive care capacity is not at risk of being overwhelmed, according to Professor Jane Eddleston, the region's medical lead for the coronavirus response. Prof Eddleston, the executive medical lead for Greater Manchester, said despite the "stark" figures on hospital admissions and coronavirus cases given by the Prime Minister's official spokesman earlier on Monday, extra capacity would be available. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

Covid: Latest Greater Manchester talks end with no agreement

 A meeting between ministers and local leaders about Covid restrictions ended "abruptly", a source says.
BBC News

