Coronavirus lockdown in England: South Yorkshire to move to Tier 3

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means.

South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October 24.


Another UK region placed in strict lockdown amid spreading disease

 The United Kingdom is set to impose its strictest novel coronavirus lockdown conditions on another large part of the country, after having already put the city..
WorldNews
Minister confirms South Yorkshire Covid restrictions [Video]

Minister confirms South Yorkshire Covid restrictions

Health minister Edward Argar has confirmed to MPs that South Yorkshire will enter Tier 3 lockdown from one minute past midnight on Saturday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
South Yorkshire will be the latest region placed into Tier 3 coronavirusrestrictions, the Sheffield City Region mayor has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Covid: South Yorkshire tier 3 announcement expected

 Ministers have had "detailed conversations" with local leaders, the communities secretary says.
BBC News

More of northern England put into highest COVID-19 lockdown tier

South Yorkshire in northern England will move into the very high lockdown tier to tackle rising...
SBS - Published

Six parts of England facing tier three lockdown next announced by Matt Hancock

Greater Manchester is at risk, according to the Health Secretary, as well as South Yorkshire, West...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Local lockdown rules: What Covid tier is my area in?

BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Use our search tool to find out about coronavirus...
BBC Local News - Published


Around 1.4 million people in South Yorkshire will move to Tier 3, England's toughest coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:14Published
Around 1.4 million people in South Yorkshire will face living under England's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 24th October.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:22Published
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means. The Greater Manchester region will moveinto Tier 3 - the toughest restrictions - from October..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published