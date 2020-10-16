Coronavirus lockdown in England: South Yorkshire to move to Tier 3
A look at the breakdown of which areas are in what tier of coronavirusrestrictions, and what that means.
South Yorkshire has announced it will joinGreater Manchester in Tier three from Sunday October 24.
