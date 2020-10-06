Global  
 

The new restrictions in South Yorkshire

The new restrictions in South Yorkshire

The new restrictions in South Yorkshire

Around 1.4 million people in South Yorkshire will move to Tier 3, England's toughest coronavirus restrictions.


Coronavirus: New restrictions in Yorkshire explained

BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- We look at the extra restrictions imposed in parts...
South Yorkshire to be placed in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions [Video]

South Yorkshire to be placed in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

South Yorkshire will be the latest region placed into Tier 3 coronavirusrestrictions, the Sheffield City Region mayor has announced.

South Yorkshire to move into Tier 3 [Video]

South Yorkshire to move into Tier 3

Around 1.4 million people in South Yorkshire will face living under England's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 24th October.

