Kamala Harris dances in the rain, twitter can't get enough: Watch the viral video|Oneindia News

As the battle for the US Presidential polls rages on, Twitter can't get enough of Kamala Harris as she campaigns for the US Democratic Party’s vice-presidential post.

In the latest video from her address to the voters at a Florida rally, Kamala Harris was seen dancing in the rain.

The US Senator was seen grooving to the music while holding an umbrella amid heavy showers, leaving everyone talking about it.

Dressed in her signature attire, Harris told the crowd , “When we vote, we win,” before performing a little jig onstage.

Later, she also shared a picture of herself on Twitter, saying: “Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one.

#KamalaHarris #USPresidentialPolls2020 #KamalaHarrisDances