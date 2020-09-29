'Suffered a lot in BJP': Eknath Khadse blames Devendra Fadnavis

He wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP due to personal reasons." Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil later said, "I got Eknath Khadse's resignation this morning and it has been accepted.
We give him our best wishes for joining a new party." Addressing the press conference, Eknath Khadse said, "The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed police to register First Information Report (FIR) against me on false allegation of harassment by a woman.
He said the case would be withdrawn later." "Inquiries for corruption were initiated against me in which I came clean.
I suffered a lot in BJP," he added.
"I will be joining the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) on October 23," he further stated.
Political campaigning and rallies have been ended ahead of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election scheduled to take place on October 22 in which people of the region are going to vote through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for the first time. The local administration has sought help from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport polling parties and their material to places where road connectivity is poor. This time around, the administration has also made a special arrangement for the senior citizen and physically challenged voters. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the major political parties in the fray in the Leh council election.
Ahead of Bihar elections, while addressing public rally in Bettiah on October 21, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said, "Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on basis of their caste and region." "In 2014 Narendra Modi changed the character of India's politics," he added. "Tejashwi Yadav's posters don't show Lalu. PM Modi's politics has made people so aware that son is removing his own father from posters. Tejashwi knows that if there's Lalu Yadav's photo, it'll remind of 'lalten yug' and when JP (JP Nadda) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo it will remind of 'LED yug'," BJP National President further stated.
President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit, Chandrakant Patil, shot down rumours of a reunion with former ally Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. A meeting between ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had sparked rumours in the state. However, both sides maintained that the meeting was regarding an interview of the BJP leader with Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamna'. Patil said that no political offers were discussed in the meeting. He claimed that the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance was headed for a break-up and elections would follow since BJP would not ally with any of the three parties. He added a disclaimer that this was his analysis and not a definite prediction. Watch the full video for more.
BJP Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on October 18 said that people's trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit not only BJP but also our allies. "A lot of enthusiasm is seen among people, wherever we go in Bihar and take PM Modi's name. The country and its people have placed their trust in PM Modi. This trust will benefit not only us but also our allies," said Fadnavis.