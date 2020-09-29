'Suffered a lot in BJP': Eknath Khadse blames Devendra Fadnavis

Eknath Khadse sent his resignation to Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) president Chandrakant Patil on October 21.

He wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP due to personal reasons." Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil later said, "I got Eknath Khadse's resignation this morning and it has been accepted.

We give him our best wishes for joining a new party." Addressing the press conference, Eknath Khadse said, "The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed police to register First Information Report (FIR) against me on false allegation of harassment by a woman.

He said the case would be withdrawn later." "Inquiries for corruption were initiated against me in which I came clean.

I suffered a lot in BJP," he added.

"I will be joining the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) on October 23," he further stated.