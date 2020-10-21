Global  
 

Eknath Khadse quits BJP to join NCP, accuses Fadnavis of ‘low-level politics’

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realized that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would "never get justice".

He also accused Fadnavis of playing "dirty politics" with him.

The veteran leader alleged that social activist Anjali Damania had filed a molestation complaint against him and the police filed a case in that connection based on Fadnavis's instructions.

State minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday announced that Khadse would join the ruling NCP on Friday.

Khadse had won six consecutive elections from the Muktainagar seat in Jalgaon district.

However, in 2019 he was denied a ticket by the party.

His daughter, who was made a candidate, lost to Shiv Sena rebel Chandrakant Patil, who is said to have received support from BJP leaders who were against Khadse.


'Suffered a lot in BJP': Eknath Khadse blames Devendra Fadnavis [Video]

'Suffered a lot in BJP': Eknath Khadse blames Devendra Fadnavis

Eknath Khadse sent his resignation to Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) president Chandrakant Patil on October 21. He wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of BJP due to personal reasons." Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil later said, "I got Eknath Khadse's resignation this morning and it has been accepted. We give him our best wishes for joining a new party." Addressing the press conference, Eknath Khadse said, "The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed police to register First Information Report (FIR) against me on false allegation of harassment by a woman. He said the case would be withdrawn later." "Inquiries for corruption were initiated against me in which I came clean. I suffered a lot in BJP," he added. "I will be joining the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) on October 23," he further stated.

