Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wednesday 10/21 Insider Buying Report: CDAK, ALGS

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Wednesday 10/21 Insider Buying Report: CDAK, ALGS

Wednesday 10/21 Insider Buying Report: CDAK, ALGS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Codiak Biosciences' Director, Steven Gillis, made a $3.53M buy of CDAK, purchasing 235,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 each.

Investors have the opportunity to bag CDAK even cheaper than Gillis did, with shares trading as low as $11.68 at last check today which is 22.1% under Gillis's purchase price.

Codiak Biosciences is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday.

And on Tuesday, Director Thomas Woiwode bought $3M worth of Aligos Therapeutics, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 each.

Aligos Therapeutics is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab ALGS even cheaper than Woiwode did, with the stock trading as low as $13.20 at last check today which is 12.0% below Woiwode's purchase price.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: TLYS, NOVA [Video]

Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: TLYS, NOVA

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published
Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: CCCC, NSEC [Video]

Wednesday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: CCCC, NSEC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Wednesday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: PSXP, GOVX [Video]

Wednesday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: PSXP, GOVX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published