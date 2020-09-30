Wednesday 10/21 Insider Buying Report: CDAK, ALGS
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Friday, Codiak Biosciences' Director, Steven Gillis, made a $3.53M buy of CDAK, purchasing 235,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 each.
Investors have the opportunity to bag CDAK even cheaper than Gillis did, with shares trading as low as $11.68 at last check today which is 22.1% under Gillis's purchase price.
Codiak Biosciences is trading up about 3.2% on the day Wednesday.
And on Tuesday, Director Thomas Woiwode bought $3M worth of Aligos Therapeutics, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 each.
Aligos Therapeutics is trading up about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.
Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab ALGS even cheaper than Woiwode did, with the stock trading as low as $13.20 at last check today which is 12.0% below Woiwode's purchase price.