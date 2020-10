Push alerts for COVID-19 tracing Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published 4 minutes ago Push alerts for COVID-19 tracing Soon, you could get a push alert to let you know you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The new notification system from Google and Apple is being tested out in Washington DC. 0

THE NEW NOTIFICATION SYSTEM FROM GOOGLE AND APPLE IS BEING TESTED OUT IN WASHINGTON D-C. IT WILL NOTIFY YOU IF YOU'VE BEEN EXPOSED TO THE VIRUS SO YOU KNOW TO GET TESTED. EVENTUALLY THE SYSTEM WILL ALSO INTERACT WITH OTHER TRACKING APPS INCLUDING THE 'COVID TRACE NEVADA' APP.





