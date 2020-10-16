Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests

Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests

Beyonce has issued a passionate plea calling for the end of "senseless brutality" in Nigeria amid ongoing protests relating to the police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beyoncé Beyoncé American singer and actress

Beyoncé announces second Ivy Park x Adidas Collection [Video]

Beyoncé announces second Ivy Park x Adidas Collection

Queen Bey took to Instagram on Oct. 19 to post a picture of a poppy field with the words "This Is My Park".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy: 'I'm in love with my son'

 Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first child is a baby boy. The “Anaconda” hitmaker and her husband, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, welcomed their first child into..
WorldNews

Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

Lagos governor appeals for calm after Lekki shooting [Video]

Lagos governor appeals for calm after Lekki shooting

Nigeria's Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday made an appeal for peace following the shooting of protesters by soldiers the previous evening.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Nigeria Sars protest: Unrest in Lagos after shooting

 Witnesses say soldiers opened fire on demonstrators in Nigeria's biggest city on Tuesday.
BBC News

Nigeria Sars protests: Nigerian horror over shootings in Lagos

 Anger and shock after men in camouflage open fire on those protesting at Lagos' Lekki toll gate.
BBC News

Special Anti-Robbery Squad Special Anti-Robbery Squad Former Nigerian police unit

End Sars protests: Osun governor escapes 'assassination attempt'

 The governor had joined the anti-police brutality protesters when a group of people opened fire.
BBC News

End Sars: Hated Nigerian police unit founder 'feels guilty'

 The Sars police unit is accused of widespread abuses, leading to 10 days of nationwide protests.
BBC News

From End Sars to End Swat, Nigeria protests explained

 How and why did Nigeria's End Sars protests turn into End Swat protests?
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Beyonce Calls for End of SARS Amid Protests in Nigeria

Beyonce is sharing a message of support amid the police protests in Nigeria. The 39-year-old...
Just Jared - Published

Police brutality protesters storm Nigerian prison and free 200 inmates

Police brutality protesters storm Nigerian prison and free 200 inmates Nigeria's protests against police brutality turned violent Monday when a crowd stormed a prison and...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

SSteamMedia

SWIFT STEAM MEDIA Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests https://t.co/fAPBGqlGGP https://t.co/JKJ4ZH3L0g 43 minutes ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests - Beyonce has issued a pa… https://t.co/eMr0ZsJIBj 1 hour ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests Beyonce has issued a pass… https://t.co/8oPPFEfSKi 3 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Beyonce ‘heartbroken’ as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests https://t.co/2Oedtt7t0L 4 hours ago

showbiznewsreel

Showbiz News Reel Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests https://t.co/FpdawiH0go… https://t.co/0XRhs5yjUe 4 hours ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests https:/… 4 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests… https://t.co/KJ6gS4s530 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses [Video]

Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses

Soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality [Video]

Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality

Shots were fired in Lagos Wednesday as protesters continued to demonstrateagainst police brutality in Nigeria. Demonstrators gathered at Lekki TollGate, where Amnesty International said late Tuesday..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Pak turmoil: Sindh police go on mass leave, revolt against Army | Oneindia News [Video]

Pak turmoil: Sindh police go on mass leave, revolt against Army | Oneindia News

Amid turmoil in pak over protests against pm imran khan, now in sindh the police have gone on mass leave as a revolt against the pak army. This development comes after Singh police was reportedly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published