Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests
Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests
Beyonce has issued a passionate plea calling for the end of "senseless brutality" in Nigeria amid ongoing protests relating to the police unit known as the
Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lagos governor appeals for calm after Lekki shooting Nigeria's Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday made an appeal for peace following the shooting of protesters by soldiers the previous evening. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Beyonce is sharing a message of support amid the police protests in Nigeria. The 39-year-old...
Just Jared - Published
8 hours ago
Nigeria's protests against police brutality turned violent Monday when a crowd stormed a prison and...
WorldNews - Published
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses Soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 2 hours ago
Shots fired In Lagos during protests against police brutality Shots were fired in Lagos Wednesday as protesters continued to demonstrateagainst police brutality in Nigeria. Demonstrators gathered at Lekki TollGate, where Amnesty International said late Tuesday.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 hours ago