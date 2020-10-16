Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:49s - Published Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests Beyonce has issued a passionate plea calling for the end of "senseless brutality" in Nigeria amid ongoing protests relating to the police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Beyonce Calls for End of SARS Amid Protests in Nigeria Beyonce is sharing a message of support amid the police protests in Nigeria. The 39-year-old...

Just Jared - Published 8 hours ago



Police brutality protesters storm Nigerian prison and free 200 inmates Nigeria's protests against police brutality turned violent Monday when a crowd stormed a prison and...

WorldNews - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this SWIFT STEAM MEDIA Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests https://t.co/fAPBGqlGGP https://t.co/JKJ4ZH3L0g 43 minutes ago Echoingwalls Music Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests - Beyonce has issued a pa… https://t.co/eMr0ZsJIBj 1 hour ago gen21 Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests Beyonce has issued a pass… https://t.co/8oPPFEfSKi 3 hours ago The Ultimate UK Chart Beyonce ‘heartbroken’ as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests https://t.co/2Oedtt7t0L 4 hours ago Showbiz News Reel Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests https://t.co/FpdawiH0go… https://t.co/0XRhs5yjUe 4 hours ago Entertainment News RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests https:/… 4 hours ago Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests… https://t.co/KJ6gS4s530 4 hours ago