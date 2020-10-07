Global  
 

DOJ announces Purdue Pharma's plea deal in opioid probe

Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that imposed significant penalties exceeding $8 billion, though the lion's share will go largely unpaid.


[NFA] Purdue Pharma, the OxyContin maker controlled by members of the wealthy Sackler family, is nearing an agreement to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a broader deal to resolve U.S. Justice Department probes into its alleged role in fueling the nation’s opioid crisis, several sources told Reuters exclusively. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

