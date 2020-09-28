Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League

The idea of a European Super League in football has been floated for decades.

But now it seems plans could take off as Liverpool and Manchester United show interest in forming a new European Premier League.

The League would run alongside domestic football and would essentially replace the current Champions League tournament.

Report by Thomasl.

