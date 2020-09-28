Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League

Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League

The idea of a European Super League in football has been floated for decades.

But now it seems plans could take off as Liverpool and Manchester United show interest in forming a new European Premier League.

The League would run alongside domestic football and would essentially replace the current Champions League tournament.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Manchester Utd fall into the red as shutdown hits revenue [Video]

Manchester Utd fall into the red as shutdown hits revenue

Disruption caused by COVID-19 means Manchester United suffered a net loss of more than $30 million in the last financial year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:40Published

Manchester United financial statement shows £70m drop in expected revenue during pandemic

 Manchester United suffer a £70m drop in expected revenue in the period to 30 June 2020 as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News

Manchester United financial statement shows £70m loss during coronavirus pandemic

 Manchester United lose £70m in the period to 30 June 2020 as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News
Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph [Video]

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the Parc des Princes. The RedDevils had been on course for a morale-boosting start to Group H rather than avictorious one after Anthony Martial’s second-half own goal cancelled outstand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick. But 19 months on from securingtheir historic last-16 comeback triumph in the French capital, Marcus Rashfordstruck late to secure another stunning victory at PSG as United ran out 2-1winners in their Champions League opener.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Georginio Wijnaldum: Pickford's challenge on Van Dijk was stupid [Video]

Georginio Wijnaldum: Pickford's challenge on Van Dijk was stupid

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has criticised Everton's goalkeeperJordan Pickford for his challenge on Virgil Van Dijk which could keep theLiverpool defender out for the rest of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury [Video]

Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum still angered by the tackle from Everton goalie Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:26Published

Pickford tackle on Van Dijk 'completely stupid'

 The challenge that left Virgil van Dijk needing knee surgery was "completely stupid", says Liverpool team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum.
BBC News

Liverpool & Man Utd 'approached' as talks for new £4.6bn European league begin

 Talks have taken place over the creation of a new £4.6bn European Premier League, involving the top sides from across the continent.
BBC News

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition

Arsenal must find a way to get Mesut Ozil involved again: Arsene Wenger

 Arsenal must get midfielder Mesut Ozil involved in the first team again and keeping him sidelined is a “waste” of the playmaker’s creativity, the club’s..
WorldNews
Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season [Video]

Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season

Napoli will face Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka in Group F with AS Roma, Young Boys Bern, Cluj and CSKA Sofia in Group A.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:10Published
Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash [Video]

Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has not ruled Son Heung-Min out of Sunday’s gamewith Manchester United, but the forward will miss Thursday's Europa League tiewith Maccabi Haifa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup [Video]

Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup

Tottenham boss says fixture pile up and threat of injuries means he has to pick one competition

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published

European Super League (association football) A proposed European football league


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse [Video]

Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse

Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:12Published

'Loyalty hard to come by nowadays' - Ozil 'deeply disappointed' by Arsenal snub

 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he is "deeply disappointed" after being left out of the Gunners' 25-man Premier League squad.
BBC News
Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad [Video]

Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:15Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Ajax v Liverpool: Champions League match preview [Video]

Ajax v Liverpool: Champions League match preview

A closer look at the upcoming Champions League tie between Ajax and Liverpoolin Amsterdam.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla [Video]

Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic speaks to the media following their 0-0 drawwith Sevilla in the Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Messi breaks new record in Barcelona Champions League win

 Barcelona: Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 16 consecutive Champions League seasons as he guided 10-man Barcelona to a 5-1 victory over Hungarian..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street [Video]

Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street

Protesters marched from the Nigerian High Commission in central London to Downing Street, following shootings at an End Sars protest in Lagos. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Facebook is testing mini social networks focused on you and your neighbors

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook’s next big play could be all about getting to know your neighbors. The company confirmed this week..
The Verge
Minister confirms South Yorkshire Covid restrictions [Video]

Minister confirms South Yorkshire Covid restrictions

Health minister Edward Argar has confirmed to MPs that South Yorkshire will enter Tier 3 lockdown from one minute past midnight on Saturday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Ancient order of 13th century nuns turns its hands to music [Video]

Ancient order of 13th century nuns turns its hands to music

Nuns from the Poor Clares of Arundel are making music in an effort to help people relax through the coronavirus pandemic and show others a little bit about their way of life. Music producers use the nun's ancient plainchant against a chilled 21st Century beat. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool and Manchester United in talks over new ‘European Premier League’ that would feature teams from Spain, Germany, Italy and France

Liverpool and Manchester United are involved in talks over a new invitation-only European Premier...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily MailIndian Express


Gary Neville takes aim at 'bullies' Man Utd and Liverpool over European plans

Gary Neville takes aim at 'bullies' Man Utd and Liverpool over European plans Manchester United and Liverpool look like 'bullies' after it emerged they were key players in the...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com


Purslow sends clear message over European Premier League 'talks'

Purslow sends clear message over European Premier League 'talks' Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has responded to reports that Liverpool and Manchester...
Walsall Advertiser - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.comFootball.london



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'UEFA not happy with Euro PL plan' [Video]

'UEFA not happy with Euro PL plan'

UEFA are not happy at the prospect of a FIFA-backed European Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool have been involved in talks, reports Rebecca Williams.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:35Published
Man Utd and Liverpool want to join Euro league [Video]

Man Utd and Liverpool want to join Euro league

Liverpool and Man United are in talks about a bombshell plot involving Europe's biggest football clubs.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:45Published
Klopp has 'no time' to discuss European Premier League [Video]

Klopp has 'no time' to discuss European Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would not be drawn on the news Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks about proposals to launch a new FIFA-backed European Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published