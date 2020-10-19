Global  
 

50 Cent Says 'Vote For Trump' After Seeing Joe Biden's Tax Plan- 'I Don't Care Trump Doesn't Like Black People'

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


The multi-millionaire television mogul wasn't happy about a proposed 62 percent tax rate.
50 Cent Ridiculed for Endorsing Donald Trump Because of Joe Biden's Alleged Tax Plans

Making fun of his stage name, one person says, '*50 Cent* voting for Trump bc with Biden's tax plan...
Rapper 50 Cent on Biden Tax Plan: 'What the F? I'm Out'

Rapper 50 Cent on Monday appeared to endorse President Donald Trump, citing Joe Biden's proposed tax...
denise115😷 RT @keithboykin: 50 Cent ain’t worth two quarters. https://t.co/aD37Dn6vZV 4 minutes ago

MiMi SaRi 50 Cent says ‘vote for Trump’ in light of Biden's tax plan: 'IM OUT' https://t.co/p2x9GqyntB #FoxNews 14 minutes ago

IVotedBlueHowBoutYou RT @missmaybell: ONLY TOOK 5% To Turn 50cent: 50 Cent Says 'Vote for Trump' While Also Claiming President 'Doesn't Like Black People' 50 C… 19 minutes ago

missmaybell ONLY TOOK 5% To Turn 50cent: 50 Cent Says 'Vote for Trump' While Also Claiming President 'Doesn't Like Black Peopl… https://t.co/A7rZ4Ztwhi 29 minutes ago

[email protected] 50 Cent Says 'Vote for Trump' After Biden Reveals Proposed Tax Plan https://t.co/TLaGC8WBkS via @Yahoo GO AHEAD AND… https://t.co/piiXAzg8LF 32 minutes ago

WCO RT @LisaMarieBoothe: 50 Cent Says 'Vote for Trump' After Biden Reveals Proposed Tax Plan https://t.co/jfk6B53SQb 38 minutes ago

Business News 50 Cent says "vote for Trump" in response to Biden's tax plan -- Under Biden's plan, people earning above $400,000… https://t.co/QuC5V9JIlW 43 minutes ago

#NoTitle RT @BETMusic: In an unexpected turn of events, 50 Cent supports Donald Trump after seeing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's pro… 46 minutes ago


Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to..

Cheddar Poll: Biden Leads Trump as COVID Edges Economy as Voters' Top Issue

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 10 points in a head-to-head match-up, according to a new Cheddar/SurveyUSA poll. Among likely voters, 53 percent say Biden is..

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't..

