Charlamagne tha God: I understand why black voters are drawn to Trump



Tweets about this Ross edward butterfield RT @RealJamesWoods: Charlamagne tha God: I understand why black voters are drawn to Trump // Because Biden uses people... https://t.co/3S7… 4 hours ago 🧡MyOrangePresident RT @AlexBerenson: Question I’d like to see @natesilver538 address - do we have data on what percentage of black or Hispanic voters are “shy… 1 day ago P Gaboriault Charlamagne tha God: I understand why black voters are drawn to Trump https://t.co/NMYz8htIf1 1 day ago