The most searched Halloween costumes by state

You still have about a week and a half to pick your Halloween costume, if you haven't already!

We check out the most searched costumes by state this year.

ALREADY!SO WHAT ARE THE MOST SEARCHEDCOSTUMES BY STATE THIS YEAR?ACCORDING TO GOOGLE TRENDS HEREIN NEVADA -- IT IS AN 'ANGEL'COSTUME.IN CALIFORNIA THE MOST GOOGLEDCOSTUME HAS BEEN 'FORTNITE' INARIZONA -- A PIRATE.AND A WITCH IN UTAH!




