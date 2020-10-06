Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta believes he failed to get the best out of Mesut Ozil andtherefore is willing to shoulder the blame for the playmaker being axed fromArsenal’s Premier League squad.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal [Video]

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

*Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Arteta gives Ozil two months to prove himself - Saturday's football gossip

 Ozil has two months to prove himself at Arsenal, Watford reject Palace's £26m Sarr bid, Barca players reject pay cut proposal, plus more.
BBC News
Arteta calls for clearer COVID-19 guidelines for international players [Video]

Arteta calls for clearer COVID-19 guidelines for international players

== RESENDING WITH FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT == VIDEO SHOWS: MIKEL ARTETA PRESS CONFERENCE / FILE FOOTAGE OF ARSENAL TRAINING SHOWS: LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - FEBRUARY 26, 2020) (REUTERS -

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:45Published

Project Big Picture: Premier League managers react after proposals rejected

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says clubs must help each other "make football more sustainable" after plans for Project Big Picture were rejected.
BBC News

Mesut Özil Mesut Özil German association football player

'Loyalty hard to come by nowadays' - Ozil 'deeply disappointed' by Arsenal snub

 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he is "deeply disappointed" after being left out of the Gunners' 25-man Premier League squad.
BBC News
Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad [Video]

Ozil disappointed after being axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:15Published
Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea [Video]

Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League squad, surprise Cech inclusion for Chelsea

Arsenal leave Mesut Ozil out of their Premier League squad, while Chelsea include former goalie Petr Cech as cover.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:15Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Ajax 0-1 Liverpool: Own goal gives injury-hit Reds victory

 Premier League champions Liverpool are helped by an own goal from Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico to get off to a winning start in the Champions League.
BBC News

Own goal gives injury-hit Liverpool win over Ajax

 Premier League champions Liverpool are helped by an own goal from Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico to get off to a winning start in the Champions League.
BBC News
Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League [Video]

Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League

The idea of a European Super League in football has been floated for decades. But now it seems plans could take off as Liverpool and Manchester United show interest in forming a new European Premier League. The League would run alongside domestic football and would essentially replace the current Champions League tournament. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:26Published
Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse [Video]

Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse

Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta names best player he has ever played with

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta names best player he has ever played with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shared the pitch with players such as Mesut Ozil and – but it was...
Daily Star - Published

News24.com | Arteta feels he has 'failed' Arsenal over Ozil omission

Mikel Arteta admitted he has failed to get the best out of Mesut Ozil after the German expressed his...
News24 - Published

Mesut Ozil ‘is not a bad character’ Arsene Wenger tells talkSPORT as he explains why he doesn’t play under Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger revealed it is quite simple to get the best from Mesut Ozil. The former Arsenal manager...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Ozil omission just a football decision [Video]

Arteta: Ozil omission just a football decision

Mikel Arteta insists Mesut Ozil's omission from the club's Premier League squad is purely 'a football decision' and says the midfielder has been given opportunities under the head..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published
Gunnersaurus saga shows impact of COVID on football communities [Video]

Gunnersaurus saga shows impact of COVID on football communities

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF GUNNERSAURUS, ARSENAL MASCOT / B-ROLL OF EXTERIORS OF EMIRATES STADIUM/ INTERVIEW WITH ARSENAL FAN ROBBIE LYLE / MESUT OZIL TRAINING /

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:12Published
Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of the Gunnersaurus [Video]

Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of the Gunnersaurus

Mesut Ozil has offered to save the job of the man inside Arsenal’sGunnersaurus mascot costume by paying his full wages. Jerry Quy has portrayedGunnersaurus for the past 27 years, but was made..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published