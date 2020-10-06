Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil

Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League



The idea of a European Super League in football has been floated for decades. But now it seems plans could take off as Liverpool and Manchester United show interest in forming a new European Premier League. The League would run alongside domestic football and would essentially replace the current Champions League tournament. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:26 Published on January 1, 1970