FBI investigates threatening email to registered Democrats Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:14s - Published 4 minutes ago FBI investigates threatening email to registered Democrats A spokesperson from that agency in Gainesville told Contact 5 it fielded 20 complaints, and that Sheriff’s Offices in three other Florida Counties received similar complaints. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this