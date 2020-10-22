BLUE RIDGE Movie - Johnathon Schaech, Sarah Lancaster, Graham Greene Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:04s - Published on October 22, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 02:04s - Published BLUE RIDGE Movie - Johnathon Schaech, Sarah Lancaster, Graham Greene BLUE RIDGE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A murder in a sleepy town at the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains shocks the community and refuels a longtime feud between two families. Director: Brent Christy Writers: Caleb G. Brown, Shea Sizemore Stars: Johnathon Schaech, Sarah Lancaster, Graham Greene Genre: Action, Crime 0

