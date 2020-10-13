Watch: Armed men loot Rs 7 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Haryana

Several masked men looted Rs 7 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Haryana's Jhajjar on October 21. Investigation is underway. "CCTV footage has been recovered. Around 7 lakh rupees have been looted from the bank. Monitoring is being done," said Jhajjar SP.
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said incidents of ‘love jihad’ have compelled to make laws against it. The speaker was referring to the recent killing of a 21-year-old woman in Ballabhgarh. Gupta said, “small and innocent girls are exploited and converted in the name of marriage.” The Father of the victim said his ‘daughter would have been alive if there were laws against love jihad’. A 21-year-old girl was killed in Ballabhgarh recently where the victim was shot dead outside her college. Earlier, Haryana Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made similar remarks over making laws against love jihad. The chief minister said there were suggestions of a love jihad angle in the Ballabhgarh case. Watch the video for more details.
DIG of Munger, Manu Maharaaj informed that five FIRs have been registered so far in connection with violence happened on October 29. "5 FIRs registered in connection with arson and vandalism on October 29. Few people have been identified. Investigation is underway based on CCTV and camera footages. Value of sabotaged vehicles and property has been evaluated. New DM and SP has joined, they'll look into the matter thoroughly. We request citizens to maintain peace."