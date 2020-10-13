Watch: Armed men loot Rs 7 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Haryana

Global  
 

Five armed men looted around Rs 7 lakhs cash from the Punjab National Bank in Machhrauli village of Jhajjar district.

CCTV images show these men barge into the bank with arms and with masks on their faces.

They also snatched away the gun of the bank's security guard.

They then threaten the bank staff and left with Rs 7 lakhs in cash from the bank.

Police is now analyzing the CCTV footage of the incident and two DSP rank officers are leading the probe.

Watch the full video for all the details.


