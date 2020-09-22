Kate Winslet's unusual birthday gift

Kate Winslet joins the cast of ‘Fake!’



Kate Winslet has joined the cast of 'Fake!', which tells the story of a cryptocurrency scandal. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Kate Winslet reveals why doing Saturday Night Live was a 'hotbed of anxiety'



Kate Winslet says appearing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ was “a hotbed of anxiety”, as she recalled being terrified of things going wrong. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 02:13 Published 3 weeks ago