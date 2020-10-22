The new Opel Mokka-e Design Preview

A car designed to arouse emotions and show the way forward for the brand, the new Opel Mokka is the first to wear the new brand face, the Opel Vizor.

The same goes for the redesigned Opel Blitz lightning bolt emblem and the centrally aligned model name at the rear.

The new Mokka is also the first Opel with the Pure Panel and a fully digitised cockpit.

In addition, it is the first Opel available at the start of the sales with electric drive as well as highly efficient combustion engines.

The new Opel Mokka can be ordered now at an attractive entry-level price of €19,990 (all prices RRP including VAT in Germany).

For prices starting at €32,990 (RRP including VAT in Germany), the new Mokka-e drives emissions-free.

With local incentives applied, the price even lowers to a moderate €23,420.

The powerful, almost silent electric drive produces 100kW (136hp) and 260Nm maximum toque from a standing start.

In the WLTP1 cycle, the 50kWh battery enables a range of up to 324 kilometres before recharging is required.