Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Gloria Tso reports


Trump says Obama underestimated him [Video]

Trump says Obama underestimated him

U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in on former U.S. President Barack Obama at a campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday (October 21) saying Obama had underestimated him as he recalled his victory over Hillary Clinton saying, "I think the only one, the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama, Barack Hussein Obama."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

US Election 2020: Trump and Obama lock horns in rival rallies

 Mr Obama liken his successor to a "crazy uncle", while Mr Trump mocks his old adversary.
BBC News

CBS Evening News, October 21, 2020

 Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania; 14-year-old girl works on potential cure for coronavirus
CBS News

Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people [Video]

Trump: Never Trumpers are stupid, dumb people

President Donald Trump pitched himself as a lonely warrior against theDemocrats during a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina. "We're standingsort of alone against all of these people," Trump told the crowd. "We've hadto beat the really stupid, dumb people. The never Trumper'-s," he said. ThePresident was speaking in Gastonia the day before the final presidentialdebate with Joe Biden.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

'A lot of chaos': Trump's rhetoric, a global pandemic and a tsunami of lawsuits complicate 2020 election

 Voters should accept that election results may not be known on Election Night and that does not indicate fraud, experts say.
USATODAY.com

Can Trump Win? Yes. But the Path Is Narrow and Difficult.

 President Trump’s prospects depend on late and fundamental shifts in the dynamics of the race, including Joe Biden stumbling badly in Thursday’s debate and..
NYTimes.com

The Election is Almost Over. That Doesn't Mean Democrats Are Relaxed.

 No one is happy in this strange and awful time. But there is a particular circle of unhappiness reserved for people still reeling from unexpected loss in 2016.
NYTimes.com

Democrats to Boycott Barrett Vote, Senate GOP Pushes Ahead

 Senate Democrats are set to boycott voting on Supreme Courtnominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but there is little they can..
WorldNews

WNBA champion Seattle Storm urge fans to support Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

 As sports organizations have urged fans to register and vote, the reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm took that a step further Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile Republican Senators and a vocal supporter of Trump. Graham is seeking a fourth term to office in 2020, according to Business Insider. Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Senator Lindsey Graham skips final debate in South Carolina amid battle to keep seat

 Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is skipping the final debate in South Carolina Wednesday to focus on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court...
CBS News

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •CBC.caeuronews


US Election 2020: Obama and Trump in political brawl on campaign trail

President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, launch withering attacks on each other.
BBC News - Published

Trump downplays Obama's return to campaign trail, says he was 'all over the place' for Hillary Clinton

Trump: “There is nobody that campaigned harder for “Crooked” Hillary Clinton than Obama."
FOXNews.com - Published


Obama returns to campaign trail for Biden [Video]

Obama returns to campaign trail for Biden

Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail and strongly criticised Donald Trump's first four years in office.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:34Published
Obama and Trump in political brawl on campaign trail [Video]

Obama and Trump in political brawl on campaign trail

President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama, launch withering attacks on each other.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:16Published
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic' [Video]

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published