US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

A proposal announced by President Trump last month was to send older Americans $200 discount cards to offset prescription costs. It’s not going to happen..

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports

Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch The former US president Barack Obama said “we’ve got to vote like never before” as he blasted Donald Trump’s record on the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

With far less money that anticipated, campaign officials are scrambling to address a severe financial disadvantage against Joseph R. Biden Jr., producing..

Trump described Biden as ‘the worst candidate in the history of American politics’ (Picture: EPA)...

Shares of gun makers have been gaining ground as Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads polls, and if...

With just three weeks until the presidential election, Joe Biden continues to hold the lead in many...

denise kessel @198964C @GreatToBeQueen @realDonaldTrump Misinformed Trump is in bed with China and now this https://t.co/rU3CrPZvbE 2 days ago

David Wolfe Bender We are now less than two weeks away from election day 2020. Former VP Joe Biden holds a big cash advantage over Pre… https://t.co/qlSHbwD0Zc 1 day ago

Amber Twemlow (Twem)🇬🇧💂🏻👩🏼‍🎓❤️🌈😇🧜🏻‍♀️ RT @nytimes : President Trump and the first lady will campaign in Pennsylvania, one of the key battleground states where Joe Biden leads in… 14 hours ago

GFY 💥💥💥KAG🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @CNN Is going to look so bad after the election. Save all these tweets and send them back after the election.… https://t.co/hfDnReCXcw 12 hours ago

Betty Fanning @dukewildlife @FOX4 AMEN...I pray that holds true in 2020! This election year people are saying “Do I believe my ly… https://t.co/LiA5BDfspM 8 hours ago