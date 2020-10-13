Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump’s Cash Crunch Constrains His Campaign at a Critical Juncture

 With far less money that anticipated, campaign officials are scrambling to address a severe financial disadvantage against Joseph R. Biden Jr., producing..
NYTimes.com
Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch [Video]

Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump’s record in Biden campaign pitch

The former US president Barack Obama said “we’ve got to vote like never before” as he blasted Donald Trump’s record on the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:34Published
Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut [Video]

Obama blasts Trump in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Promised Seniors Drug Discount Cards. They May Be Illegal.

 A proposal announced by President Trump last month was to send older Americans $200 discount cards to offset prescription costs. It’s not going to happen..
NYTimes.com
Obama tears into Trump over economy and coronavirus handling [Video]

Obama tears into Trump over economy and coronavirus handling

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Report: Trump is not making up ground as Biden leads in polls

With just three weeks until the presidential election, Joe Biden continues to hold the lead in many...
CBS News - Published

Shares of Gun Makers Rise as Biden's Lead Over Trump Grows

Shares of gun makers have been gaining ground as Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads polls, and if...
Newsmax - Published

Trump threatens to leave US if he loses election as he trails behind in polls

Trump threatens to leave US if he loses election as he trails behind in polls Trump described Biden as ‘the worst candidate in the history of American politics’ (Picture: EPA)...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

bett51

Betty Fanning @dukewildlife @FOX4 AMEN...I pray that holds true in 2020! This election year people are saying “Do I believe my ly… https://t.co/LiA5BDfspM 8 hours ago

Gfydem

GFY 💥💥💥KAG🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @CNN Is going to look so bad after the election. Save all these tweets and send them back after the election.… https://t.co/hfDnReCXcw 12 hours ago

AmberTwemlow

Amber Twemlow (Twem)🇬🇧💂🏻👩🏼‍🎓❤️🌈😇🧜🏻‍♀️ RT @nytimes: President Trump and the first lady will campaign in Pennsylvania, one of the key battleground states where Joe Biden leads in… 14 hours ago

dbenderpt

David Wolfe Bender We are now less than two weeks away from election day 2020. Former VP Joe Biden holds a big cash advantage over Pre… https://t.co/qlSHbwD0Zc 1 day ago

Kito_Bokunoy

Shigeki Kito （鬼頭　重樹） Biden holds a large lead over Trump nationally, while swing-state polls show a closer race https://t.co/oCW66335f4 1 day ago

mituzi

西岡巖 US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump https://t.co/qtB9tIEdbW 1 day ago

denisekessel

denise kessel @198964C @GreatToBeQueen @realDonaldTrump Misinformed Trump is in bed with China and now this https://t.co/rU3CrPZvbE 2 days ago

LadyBug67072655

LadyBug 2020 election polls: Biden holds large lead over Trump nationally, states show closer race https://t.co/VWqSX7ChrD 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Voters strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear masks to the polls [Video]

Voters strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear masks to the polls

Election officials want voters to wear face coverings, but can't deny anyone's right to vote if they're not wearing one.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:25Published
Cheddar Poll: Biden Leads Trump as COVID Edges Economy as Voters' Top Issue [Video]

Cheddar Poll: Biden Leads Trump as COVID Edges Economy as Voters' Top Issue

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 10 points in a head-to-head match-up, according to a new Cheddar/SurveyUSA poll. Among likely voters, 53 percent say Biden is..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:53Published
Things to consider before casting your vote [Video]

Things to consider before casting your vote

We are now exactly two weeks away from election day! People are turning out in droves for early voting. Scripps reporter Joe St. George joins us live from Washington this morning to discuss some things..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:23Published