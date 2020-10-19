Top 10 Reptiles in the World

National Reptile Day is observed every year on October 21st to promote education and appreciation for reptiles everywhere.



Related videos from verified sources A little girl stumbles across a deadly boa constrictor's 5FT shed skin



A deadly boa constrictor is on the loose after a girl found the reptile's 5FT shed skin - taller than HER.Stunned seven-year-old Amelia Drewett made the discovery while out walking with her grandfather.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 1 week ago Uncovering the Champion's Secret to Mental Toughness



Steve Siebold grew up in Chicago and was a junior tennis champion who was ranked just inside the top 500 tennis players in the world. Not being able to get any better, he realized the issue wasn’t.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:29 Published 2 weeks ago The world's top Longboarders 'hang ten' for charity



Twelve of the world's top Longboarders took to Kelly Slater's wavepool in the California desert on Sunday (October 18) for the Cuervo Surf Ranch Classic one-off charity event. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago