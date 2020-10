Speaking with Shane McClanahan's high school coach, ahead of Game 3 Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:07s - Published 2 minutes ago Speaking with Shane McClanahan's high school coach, ahead of Game 3 Southwest Florida baseball fans have been following Shane McClanahan's career since he played at Cape Coral High School, where he was named MVP. Fox 4 spoke with the coach who helped train him at the time. 0

BASEBALL FANS WILL HAVE TO WAIT ANOTHER DAY FOR THE WORLD SERIES TO CONTINUE. PLAYERS HAVE THE DAY OFF TODAY. BUT THE TAMPA BAY RAYS PULLED OUT A BIG WIN LAST NIGHT IN GAME TWO WITH A FINAL SCORE OF SIX TO FOUR. AND ONE OF THE PLAYERS IN THAT GAME WENT CAPE CORAL HIGH SCHOOL -- HIS NAME IS SHANE McCLANAHAN JESSICA ALPERN IS LIVE AT CAPE CORAL HIGH SCHOOL WHERE HIS LEGACY BEGINS SEEING ONE OF THEIR OWN PLAY IN THE WORLD SERIES HAS BEEN ALL THE TALK HERE AT CAPE CORAL HIGH SCHOOL... AND ACROSS SOUTHWEST FLORIDA. THE CHAMPIONSHIP BOARD HERE AT THE SEAHAWKS FIELD... SHOWS THE 2015 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP WIN. RAYS PITCHER SHANE McCLANAHAN WAS ON THAT TEAM. THAT YEAR HE WAS NAMED THE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. NOW HE'S PLAYING FOR A NATIONAL TITLE WITH THE TAMPA BAY RAYS IN THE WORLD SERIES. AND AS THEY PREPARE FOR GAME THREE WHICH WILL BE TOMORROW NIGHT HERE ON FOX 4... WE WANTED TO TAKE A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE, WITH A LOOK AT HIS EARLY JOURNEY HERE IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA. McCLANAHAN PLAYED AT CAPE CORAL HIGH SCHOOL FROM 2012 TO 2015. DURING HIS TIME THERE -- HE WON MULTIPLE AWARDS AND WAS SELECTED FOR THE ALL-STATE TEAM HIS SENIOR YEAR. HEAD COACH OF THE SEAHAWKS MIKE GORTON TRAINED McCLANAHAN FOR THREE YEARS THERE. HE SAYS IT WAS NOTHING BUT HARD WORK THAT GOT THE PITCHER TO WHERE HE IS NOW. ***SOT*** One of the things that separated him, was work ethic, one. He really does love baseball, and he lives to play it. The other thing is that he always has a smile on his face, it seems like there's not too much that gets him down COACH GORTON ADDS THAT IT'S SO RARE TO SEE A PLAYER MAKE IT FROM HIGH SCHOOL TO THE PROS... AND THAT'S WHAT MAKES WATCHING THIS YEAR'S WORLD SERIES SO EXCITING. FANS TELL US THEY'VE BEEN FOLLOWING HIS CAREER EVER





