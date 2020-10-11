No Time to Die Movie (2021) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Bridge Attack

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:07s
James Bond No Time to Die Movie - Clip with Daniel Craig - Bridge Attack Plot synopsis: James Bond has left active service.

His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga Writers: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga Stars: Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Daniel Craig Release date: April 2, 2021


