No Time to Die Movie (2021) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Bridge Attack Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:07s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:07s - Published No Time to Die Movie (2021) - Clip with Daniel Craig - Bridge Attack James Bond No Time to Die Movie - Clip with Daniel Craig - Bridge Attack Plot synopsis: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga Writers: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga Stars: Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Daniel Craig Release date: April 2, 2021 0

