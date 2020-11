I-80 Blocked Near Newcastle After Crash, Fire Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:32s - Published on October 22, 2020 I-80 Blocked Near Newcastle After Crash, Fire Both directions of I-80 near Newcastle are blocked after a crash knocked down some power lines and started a fire. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources I-80 Reopens After Fiery Crash Blocked Traffic All Morning



A crash and vegetation fire had both directions of Interstate 80 closed near Newcastle on Thursday morning. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:42 Published on October 22, 2020