'Over The Moon' Cast On Bringing Asian Representation To Animation
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Netflix's new animated adventure film "Over the Moon" is a modern spin of a classic Chinese myth about a girl who flies to the moon in hopes of changing her life.
While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman, stars Ken Jeong, Margaret Cho, Phillipa Soo, and Kimiko Glenn say it's amazing to see more Asian representation and storytelling on screen.