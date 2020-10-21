Global  
 

Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s
Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here'

Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that while Iran was a "bad actor," Russia was the real villain in efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election.


