Liverpool hospitals treating more Covid patients than April

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Hospitals in Liverpool are treating more coronavirus patients than they were during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, Dr Tristan Cope, medical director of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, said as he warned that numbers were continuing to rise.

