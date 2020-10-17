Liverpool hospitals treating more Covid patients than April

Hospitals in Liverpool are treating more coronavirus patients than they were during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, Dr Tristan Cope, medical director of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, said as he warned that numbers were continuing to rise.
The UK’s most advanced polar research vessel – the RRS Sir David Attenborough– is set to leave its shipyard on Wednesday to begin technical sea trialsbefore commencing service in a year’s time. The ship is to sail from theCammell Laird shipyard across the Mersey to the Liverpool cruise terminal athigh tide for crew familiarisation, before two weeks of technical trials offthe coast of North Wales.
Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands more deaths". At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister also thanked people for their "bravery" and "patience" in living under coronavirus restrictions.
"We apologise for letting down our community", said a Facebook spokesperson after the company admitted that Instagram posts in support of #EndSARS were incorrectly labeled as misleading.
A motion to extend the free school meal voucher scheme until Easter 2021 has been rejected by MPs. Tabled by Labour, Conservative MPs voted against the scheme 322 votes to 261. This comes after England footballer Marcus Rashford, who received free school meals whilst growing up, petitioned the government to extend the scheme to cover upcoming school holidays.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.
