Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Discuss Their Odd-Couple Dynamic Video Credit: The New Yorker - Duration: 12:33s - Published 6 minutes ago Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Discuss Their Odd-Couple Dynamic The two actor-producers discuss how their decades-long friendship became an artistic collaboration. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this KalynaLanguagePress Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Discuss Their Odd-Couple Dynamic https://t.co/zQ9qb0a540 6 hours ago Christine McNichol RT @thelilynews: On Oct. 27, Netflix premieres Sarah Cooper’s first special, which was produced by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne; Lyonne… 4 days ago The Lily On Oct. 27, Netflix premieres Sarah Cooper’s first special, which was produced by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne;… https://t.co/GUoL1RhgWg 6 days ago

